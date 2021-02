SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Penguins in Springfield enjoyed the six-inch snowfall from Monday, Feb. 15.

The Wonders of Wildlife (WOW) said its Gentoo penguins named Maverick, Reese and Dora are native to Antarctica and “felt right at home in the 11-degree weather.”

Keepers at WOW said the “snow play day” was optional for the birds. The ones that participated enjoyed the outdoor play yard and offered “additional enrichment.”