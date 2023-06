FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some local nonprofits could be getting financial help from the Washington County Quorum Court.

The court’s Finance and Budget Committee passed an amendment on June 6 to the 2023 American Rescue Plan Act budget.

Close to $600,000 could be going to approved non-profits to reimburse them for the lack of fundraising during the pandemic.

It now heads to the full quorum court to get final approval.