ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Rescue Plan Act money used to fund childcare centers around the nation, but that is set to end on Sept. 30.

This will have a direct impact on daycares in Northwest Arkansas.

Without the funding, child care centers are at risk of closing or becoming more expensive.

Amy McCann, director of the Brick Street Child Care and Learning Center at the First United Methodist Church in Rogers, says it will be affected by this change.

“We’d love for it to continue, obviously, but we have been very thankful and fortunate with some of our money,” McCann said.

McCann says they would have to adjust to the lack of funding.

“Without that ARPA money, it’s going to see a significant increase in tuition to be able to maintain quality staff and a quality program that families are used to,” she said.

Local daycares are also experiencing staffing issues.

“The lack of staffing here In northwest Arkansas is just the growth of our community. We can’t keep up with the demand of so many families moving to our area,” said Michelle Wynn, director of the Child Care Aware in Northwest Arkansas.

The loss of funding and need for employees makes it so more kids have to sit on waiting lists in order to join daycares around the state.

Shelli Henehan, professor for the School of Education, assessment coordinator and director of Early Childhood Programs at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith, says the university has a high demand for people to work with infants and toddlers.

“We can’t enroll more infants until we have more workers. But even then, we’re only going to have eight,” Henehan said.