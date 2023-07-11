BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested for stealing a car at the Benton County Courthouse while awaiting a hearing has had his arraignment postponed.

Chase Packwood, 26, was arrested on June 5 for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and theft of property.

Packwood and the victim, Sarah Gordon, were both at the courthouse for hearings. Court documents say that they did not know each other.

Police say that when checking security footage, they observed Packwood take the keys from the bench, enter the parking lot and leave in Gordon’s car.

Packwood was found later that day and arrested. Deputies found an unloaded revolver and a bag of methamphetamine in the car, which the victim claims were not hers.

His original arraignment date was scheduled for July 10. Packwood’s new arraignment date is Sept. 27.