WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man has been arrested after firing a gun during an altercation on Dickson Street in Fayetteville over the weekend.

Justin Minnitee, 21, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested on Sept. 10 for tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault.

“In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 10, Fayetteville officers responded to a shooting in our entertainment district. Hours later, the suspect was arrested, and the weapon was recovered,” Fayetteville police said in a Facebook post on Monday.

The post says that a single gunshot was heard around 2:40 a.m. by Dickson Street patrol.

A people fled the area, officers located Minnitee.

After further investigation, police determined that he was the one that fired the gun.

The gun, later found to be a pistol, was fired in the middle of a physical altercation, according to the post.

By 9 a.m. on Sunday, Minnitee had been arrested.

The post says that no one was injured and that safety in the entertainment district is a “top priority.”

Minnitee has an arraignment scheduled for Oct. 6 in Washington County. He’s being held on a $25,000 bond.