Arrest made in 31-year-old cold case

AURORA, Mo. (KOLR) — A detective at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said deputies made an arrest in a 31-year-old murder cold case.

Lawrence Timmons, 65, was indicted for murder on Sept. 6 by a Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Timmons was already in Lawrence County Jail for unrelated charges on Aug. 19 according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The cold case was re-opened after the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a private investigation firm with new information.

Timmons’ arrest is connected to the death of Cynthia Smith in 1988. She was last seen in Mt. Vernon and shortly thereafter her body was located in a rural Pierce City cemetery.

Timmons is still in custody in the Lawrence County Jail on a $250,000 bond awaiting his next court date.

The investigation is still on going.

