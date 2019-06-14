Arrest made in connection to murder of former State Senator Linda Collins

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. – A woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins-Smith.

Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas is currently in custody. Criminal charges are pending.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division and Deputies of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, in coordination with the Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, made the arrest.

The investigation is presently at a critical juncture and no further information will be released at this hour until authorities are confident it will not comprise the integrity of the criminal case.

Below is a photo of Collins-Smith with O’Donnell. Collins-Smith is on the left and O’Donnell is on the right.