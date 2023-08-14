SCOTT COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest was made earlier this month in the death of a Mansfield 3-month-old.

A release from Arkansas State Police says that on Aug. 8, Rodger Sorg, 24, was arrested for first-degree murder in the death of Kyzer Fry on Aug. 2.

The Mansfield Police Department asked ASP to investigate the death after they were called to a residence by the child’s mother.

Dotson told investigators that she discovered her child unresponsive when she returned home from work. Fry and two other children were reportedly under Sorg’s care.

He’s being held at the Scott County Detention Center.