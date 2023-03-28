SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An arrest has been made in an investigation involving a homicide in Springdale that happened on August 28 in a parking lot at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

Jose Reyes-Sanchez

Courtesy: Springdale Police Department

According to a press release from the Springdale Police Department, on March 24, around 10:15 a.m., agents with the U.S. Marshals Office found Jose Reyes-Sanchez, 24, in Houston.

The release says Reyes-Sanchez was arrested on a warrant for capital murder without incident. He is currently being held at the Fort Bend County Jail in Texas awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.

On August 28, Springdale police responded to a call of several gunshots and found the body of a 19-year-old at 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The victim, Luis Lemus, was transported to a hospital where he later died.