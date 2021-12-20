Arrest of former Centerton city employee sparks special meeting

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The arrest of a former city employee prompts a special meeting for Centerton.
The Centerton City Council discussed new purchasing policies on December 20 in hopes of preventing a similar incident in the future.
According to police, former Head of Public Works Ricky Hudson was arrested December 16 for spending upwards of $62,000 on personal things with city money.
Hudson is facing felony charges of theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
Police say an audit is ongoing to determine if Hudson bought other products.
