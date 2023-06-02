FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Sebastian County Prosecutors Office issues a warrant of arrest on June 2 for Jeremy Mims, 38, also known as Abdullah Al Karim, for first-degree battery.

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, the warrant is related to a May 31 shooting that occurred on N. 37th Street.

Police say a 34-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Mims has active warrants that include a petition to revoke, three failures to appear and a full extradition warrant from the Board of Parole for two first-degree batteries, breaking-and-entering and domestic battery in the third degree.

The release says Mims may be armed and dangerous and ask the public not to engage him.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, police ask to contact Fort Smith police at 479-709-5100 or 911 for an emergency.