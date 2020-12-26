Arrest warrant issued in Marianna homicide case

MARIANNA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansas State Police Special Agents are investigating a homicide involving a Marianna man on December 24.

Vincent Smith, 24, was shot outside a Marianna apartment complex at 365 California Street but was able to drive to a local residence where family members were gathered.

Marianna police officers responded to the home and tried to help Smith but he was later pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m.

A capital murder warrant for the arrest of Jalen Epps, 19, of Marianna has been issued and state police are continuing their search for Epps who has been identified as the gunman who shot Smith during an apparent robbery.