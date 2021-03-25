‘Arrested Development’ star Jessica Walter dies at 80

Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of “Arrested Development” Season Five at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on Thursday, May 17, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Jessica Walter, known for her roles in “Arrested Development” and “Amy Prentiss,” has died at the age of 80.

The actor died in her sleep at home in New York City on Wednesday, March 24, her daughter confirmed in a statement to Deadline.

Walter began her career in her hometown of New York City and over the following five decades went on to make appearances on stage and screen, including in Clint Eastwood’s directorial debut “Play Misty for Me,” “The Flamingo Kid,” “Trapper John M.D.” and “Streets of San Francisco.”

Walter won an Emmy starring in Amy Prentiss. She also voiced Malory Archer on FX’s animated series “Archer.”

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Walter is survived by daughter Brooke Bowman, who is SVP Drama Programming at Fox Entertainment, and grandson Micah Heymann.

Bowman commented on her mother’s passing in a statement cited by Deadline, saying:

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica. A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off.”

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind.