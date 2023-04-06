ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Early Thursday morning, Rogers Fire Department responded to two separate fires in a residential neighborhood.

Around 1:30 a.m. fire crews responded to a shed fire said Fire Chief Tom Jenkins. There were no reported injuries, he said. It took about an hour for the fire to be under control, according to PulsePoint.

Across the street, around 4:30 a.m. a house fire was reported at 1006 South D Street according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, two victims evacuated the home and were evaluated at the scene. Three engines responded to the scene. The fire was under control in 30 minutes.

Both fires are being investigated as arson and are under investigation, said Fire Chief Jenkins.