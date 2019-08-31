Art and education center, history museum underway to serve the River Valley

MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA) — The City of Mulberry will soon be home to a first-of-its-kind art and education center, all thanks to a vision and a handful of volunteers.

If you walk down Main Street, you might see some empty store fronts.

A team of dedicated volunteers is hoping to make it an art hub for kids, seniors citizens, and everyone in between to gather.

The non-profit is called ArtUp, and two buildings are currently under renovation.

“You just wait and see what Mulberry is going to do to this community,” says Sheila Pannell, a volunteer.

The woman behind it all is Executive Director Cathy Mason.

“The first section of the building is going to be an art studio for children. The middle section is going to be an art studio for adults, and the back section is going to be a culinary arts studio to teach kids and adults. The building just to the north of this is going to have a formal art gallery,” Mason said.

But it’s not just about painting pretty pictures.

Mason says it’s making art grow for the entire region, and will be serving the underserved.

“We will have the opportunity to work with all the schools in the River Valley district to include Mountainburg, Alma, Mulberry, Ozark, Altus,” she said. “We will have after school programs, day programs…we’re here to serve with whatever art projects they want.”

The two buildings are over 100 years old and were donated by Keith and Martha Moore.

The couple bought the building back in 2006, and own several others on Main Street.

Keith is a life-long resident of Mulberry.

“We wanted to see downtown Mulberry come back to life,” Moore said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to have a lasting impression on the community that means so much to us.”

In addition to all this, a museum will showcase the rich history of this small town.

“It brings back some personality to a town that had a lot of personality back in the horse and buggy days,” says Mulberry Mayor Gary Baxter.

The large project is all made possible by the work of dedicated volunteers and donations.

Michael Rowland is a local artist helping clean up the buildings. His fiber art will be displayed inside.

“Part of its local history. Part of its in place for them to do art. It’s a mean of self expression. A lot of things that kids can’t say, they can draw and paint, and it gives them a good way of understanding them…and them expressing themselves. Hopefully a lot of them will carry it into their adult life,” he said.

The goal is to have the first art class launched on January 1.

Each class will cost around $30, including supplies.

A bike race fundraiser will be on May 30, with more details to come.

ArtUp is in need of donations, including office supplies, a Laser Jet printer, laptop, calculators, staplers, hole punches, files, etc.

Monetary donations are welcome.

Donations can be send to Post Office Box 417 Mulberry, or you can contact Cathy Mason at 479-276-6183.