ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Northwest Arkansas students will be making their way to downtown Rogers on March 10 to showcase the area’s local talent during the monthly Art on the Bricks Art Walk.

According to a press release, the theme is “Art & Anime,” which should be no challenge for creatives participating from four Rogers middle schools who are invited to create anime art to be displayed at the Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W. Walnut St.

Dance students from three organizations will also be presenting dance performances including modern and jazz dance, Irish dance, and a splash of hip-hop to keep everyone on their toes. Art exhibit hours are 4:30–7:30 p.m. Live music hours vary by location.

The release notes event themes related to anime and cosplay were wildly popular in 2021, so organizers are giving a chance for anime artists and cosplay fans to come back and experience the fun at Thursday’s event.

A variety of events and students displaying their artwork will be included in the Art Walk. Joes Martin, art instructor at Greer Lingle Middle School, highlighted the great opportunity for his students to show off their work.

“The opportunity for students to exhibit their artwork during the Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk allows students to engage with the community and experience a broader concept of how their art can impact others,” he said. The students’ work will be on display at Rogers Experimental House.

The dancing will begin with an Irish dance from the Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance. Students will perform in the Turntable Plaza at Railyard Park at 5:30 p.m. and again at 6:15 p.m. to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The full schedule of dance performances can be found below:

Dance With Me Studio by Aura, 210 E Chestnut Street, 4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, Railyard Park at S 1 st and W Elm, 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

and W Elm, 5:30 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Arkansas Arts Academy 5 th & 6 th Grade GLOW Ensemble, 210 E Chestnut Street from 5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

& 6 Grade GLOW Ensemble, 210 E Chestnut Street from 5:45 p.m. – 6 p.m. Arkansas Arts Academy 5 th & 6 th Grade GLOW Ensemble, Railyard Park at S 1 st and W Elm, 6:30 p.m.

& 6 Grade GLOW Ensemble, Railyard Park at S 1 and W Elm, 6:30 p.m. Hip-Hop Dance Class for Children, 210 E Chestnut Street, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hip-Hop Dance Class for Adults, 210 E Chestnut Street, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Other highlights for the Art Walk include:

The final opportunity to view “Reflections of the Black Experience” curated by Kinya Christian at Into+View Art Gallery and Studio at 300 N 2 nd Street.

Street. Students from Ozark Talent Bank will be doing Mannequin Modeling poses and the Artists of Northwest Arkansas members are showcasing their quarterly All Member Show with the theme, “Spring Into a New Year.” The exhibit opens during the art walk with a reception and from 4:30 p.m-7:30 p.m. and will remain on display at the Rogers Experimental House and the ANA Gallery at 121 W. Walnut Street through March 31.

Live Music by Jeff “Bluesman” Horton at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W Walnut Street, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Aloha Karaoke at Hapa’s Hawaiian Bar & Grill, 105 S 3rd Street, 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

A free COVID-19 vaccine clinic sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Health is also scheduled at 210 E Chestnut Street from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their vaccine card for a second or booster doses and a parent or guardian must accompany vaccine recipients 12-17 years of age.

Additional artists, musicians and businesses participating in the March Art Walk are found at www.artonthebricks.com. The event is free, family-friendly and open to the public.