FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is asking for help combatting the mental health crisis among kids.

Art Feeds in Fayetteville helps kids process emotions and is hosting its Move 38 fundraiser.

People can register for $38 and choose to do any movement for 38 minutes from April 20-27.

That cost will cover one year of the Art Feeds program for one artist. Registration closes on April 7.

More information can be found here.