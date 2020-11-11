Art Feeds, Sunshine School reveals student-designed mural

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students at one Springdale create a mural that will be in a Bentonville park.

Art Feeds partnered with Sunshine School and Development Center to produce a student-designed mural.

The school received training, curriculum, art supplies, and more for the project.

150 Sunshine Students were involved in designing the mural. The mural is 7′ x 14′ and made of tiles. It is part of the walkway at the entrance of the park.

The theme of the mural was “Kindness and Diversity” with the color scheme of Bold Brights.

The mural will be revealed at Citizen’s Park Playground in Bentonville this Saturday 11/14 at 10:30 a.m.

This will be Art Feeds 43rd mural and 13th mural in Northwest Arkansas and was funded by a Walmart Foundation grant.