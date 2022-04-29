SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A mural made entirely by local elementary kids is unveiled.

Art Feeds, a local non-profit that creates murals from the imagination of kids, unveiled its 50th mural on April 29, at Sonora Elementary in Springdale.

The theme, “Dreams and Perseverance,” represents each student’s dreams and what they want to be when they grow up.

Meg Bourne is the founder and CEO of Art Feeds. She says the mural is a legacy for each kid to look back on.

“Something that is always amazing to me is that they remember the experience,” Bourne said. “They understand that they have the ownership over this process that is about their voices and nobody else’s.”

Students from Helen Tyson Middle School made stickers and a coloring book out of some of the mural’s art pieces.

The mural was made possible by the Walmart Foundation.