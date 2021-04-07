Art galleries plan soft opens in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Four art galleries in downtown Rogers are planning a soft open this week.

Into View, Studio 300, the Zephyr Blevins Gallery, and The Art Collective Gallery are all holding soft openings April 7 at 4:30 p.m.

The gallery openings mark the start of downtown Rogers’ Art on the Bricks events, which are returning in 2021.

The owner of Into View Gallery, Kinya Christian said, “I’m to a point in my career that I can open a gallery that does exactly everything that I’ve always wanted. It’s going to be welcoming to under represented and emerging artists of color, of women, and of artists of advanced age, too. Because, sometimes they get left out and I would like to especially highlight their talents. Because we can always learn from our seniors.”

Art lovers will be able to meet the gallery owners and purchase some of the art on display tomorrow evening.

Masks and social distancing are encouraged in these galleries.