Art hits the bricks in Rogers

The City of Rogers is bringing art downtown in a big way.

The June Art on the Bricks Art Walk included visual art, dance and live music in multiple locations in Rogers.

Over 20 pop up galleries included several artists showing off large scale art.

Guests were invited to go on a scavenger hunt for the big, bigger and biggest works of art.

“There’s been an attendant amount of publicity, which I was very pleased to learn about, and for any artist its always a real boom to be able to show your work and people interested in it and interested in finding an audience for the work you are doin’,” said Ray Allen Parker, artist.

The monthly art walk takes place on the second Thursday of each month in Downtown Rogers, and it’s completely free.