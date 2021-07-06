Art on the Bricks features artists with autism

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art on the Bricks in Rogers will feature a series of galleries showcasing music and art by people with autism.

“Art on the Spectrum” is coming to the downtown galleries this week.

Downtown Development Vice President Daren Wagaman says the chamber of commerce likes to highlight socially and culturally relevant themes.

“We have individuals with intellectual disabilities, with autism, and sometimes they are people who don’t necessarily connect as well with the general public,” Wagaman said. “But, through their art and music, it allows them an outlet where they can excel and they can prove themselves as very exciting components of our society.”

Art on the Bricks happens every month on the first Thursday from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown Rogers.