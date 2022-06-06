ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Art on the Bricks Art Walk in Rogers hosts an Oklahoma City dance company on June 9.

The dance company Perpetual Motion will perform modern aerial dance on June 9. Art on the Bricks is a nonprofit organization partnering with Arkansas Arts Academy High School.

The performances can be seen at Railyard Park in Rogers at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Students at the high school got to learn Perpetual Motion’s choreography.

“We were really excited to host Perpetual Motion at Arkansas Arts Academy because they bring such diversity and unique experiences and are going to give our kids a great look at some other types of performances,” said Allison Roberts, CEO of Arkansas Arts Academy.