Art on the Bricks hosts ‘Haunts & Harvest’ with local artists, music

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Art on the Bricks Art Walk theme for October is “Haunts & Harvest”.

Attendees at the event in downtown Rogers on October 14 got to experience pop-up art exhibits in more than 20 locations and are wear Halloween and cosplay costumes.

Aaron Jones, Director of Arts Integration and Museum Partnerships at Arkansas Arts Academy collaborated with art walk organizers to showcase the talent of both students and faculty during the event.

“Arkansas Arts Academy is excited to be a part of Art on the Bricks. This event provides our students the opportunity to display work within the community as well as introduce them to the business side of art exhibition,” Jones said.

More than 40 artists showed off their art in galleries and businesses.

Some of the music was provided by the Arkansas Arts Academy, Adam Mangold, and Los Valeros Bossa Nova group.