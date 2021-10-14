Art on the Bricks hosts ‘Haunts & Harvest’ with local artists, music

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Art on the Bricks Art Walk theme for October is “Haunts & Harvest”.

Attendees at the event in downtown Rogers on October 14 got to experience pop-up art exhibits in more than 20 locations and are wear Halloween and cosplay costumes.

Aaron Jones, Director of Arts Integration and Museum Partnerships at Arkansas Arts Academy collaborated with art walk organizers to showcase the talent of both students and faculty during the event.

“Arkansas Arts Academy is excited to be a part of Art on the Bricks. This event provides our students the opportunity to display work within the community as well as introduce them to the business side of art exhibition,” Jones said.

More than 40 artists showed off their art in galleries and businesses.

Some of the music was provided by the Arkansas Arts Academy, Adam Mangold, and Los Valeros Bossa Nova group.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers