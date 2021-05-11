Art on the Bricks’ Live Art Walk returns

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After more than a year off because of COVID-19, Art on the Bricks’ Live Art Walk is back.

Looking ahead to Thursday, the event gives local artists the chance to showcase their work in downtown Rogers.

The theme is “Art, Antiques and Anime.”

This year, Ozark Regional Transit and Java Dudes Coffee Company are chipping in to give art enthusiasts the chance to see more in one go, and a pick-me-up to keep people moving.

Karen Wagaman of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce said, “We’re looking forward to making it easier for people to visit the many locations on the art walk as it continues to grow.”

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. The second Thursday of every month through October.

One of the largest paintings in the world and its artist, Ibiyinka Alao, United Nations Art Ambassador, will be at the event.

Somewhere in Time, The Rusty Chair and The Copper Crown will open to show off their vintage items.

Artists of all ages are invited to participate in the anime art competitions. Participants can win prizes including tickets to NWA Comic Con.

The ORT is providing a courtesy shuttle with six stops with adjacent guest parking throughout downtown Rogers.