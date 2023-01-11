ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday Downtown Rogers will showcase a new art exhibit about finding light during the depressive and cold months of winter at the Rogers Experimental House.

“Finding Light in the Dark of Winter,” will show work by local artists and students from Arkansas Arts Academy along with a sculpture from California-born sculpture artist Ruth Asawa. Along with art, local businesses will highlight more art throughout shops.

The exhibit was described as “illumination through meditative sounds and light for an unforgettable interactive experience for attendees” in a press release from the Roger Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

Art on the Bricks showcases the work of artists, craftsmen and musicians every second Thursday of the month. Nearby retail shops will have extended hours according to the City of Rogers. For more information visit the website.