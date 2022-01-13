Art on the Bricks spotlights pandemonium during art walk

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pandemonium is the theme for this month’s Art on the Bricks event in downtown Rogers.

Local artists will be showcasing pieces created during times of turmoil or confusion.

R.J. Lawlor from Garfield says the art walk is great exposure for local artists like her, and she’s looking forward to meeting new people.

“They were kind enough to invite me to set up a temporary studio, and I’m hoping it might draw people in to see this wonderful space because this is a beautiful showroom,” Lawlor said. “It’s an opportunity for me to connect with people.”

Lawlor’s work was displayed at American Estates on Walnut Street. Her art is also displayed at the Rogers Experimental House.