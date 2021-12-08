Art on the Bricks uses holiday season to showcase shopping locally

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art on the Bricks will feature a showcase of local art, crafts, and music this week in downtown rogers to promote “The Art of Shopping Local”.

A recent study by American Express showed 78% of small business owners think the 2021 holiday shopping season will directly affect whether or not they have to close their doors in 2022.

Karen Wagaman is the vice president for downtown development for the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce. She says shopping local makes all the sense in the world.

“Locally owned businesses cater to their local community, they know what does well in their market place, and they’re also very unique,” Wagaman said.

Art on the Bricks happens on the second Thursday of every month. Art galleries and pop-up exhibits are scheduled from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

There will also be a holiday open house hosted by The Art Collective Gallery and Selah Design Studio from 5-9 p.m. December 8.