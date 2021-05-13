Art students tell story of ‘Eternity’ painting at Rogers Experimental House

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Under blacklight, through dance and music at Art on the Bricks in Rogers tonight, students from Arkansas Arts Academy High School and Ballet Westside Dance Studio told the story of a painting called “Eternity.”

The 12-foot tall, 100-foot-wide work encompasses three walls of the Rogers Experimental House gallery.

The artist, U.N. Art Ambassador, Ibiyinka Alao says learning to work together is essential for the younger generation.

“Art is about collaboration,” Alao said. “If you just think you can stand alone, you might find yourself successful financially, but not as successful as you could be if you collaborated with other people.”

The collaboration happened thanks in part to a grant from the Tyson Family Foundation which helped create a six-week arts and diversity program.