FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art Ventures in Fayetteville will present a new exhibit, “Threads of Identity,” starting on June 29.

According to a press release from the non-profit gallery, the new exhibition features “works within the subject of fashion and style that explores artistic expression and cultural identity.” It will feature work from represented and visiting artists, from June 29-August 28.

The gallery says that “the artworks demonstrate how fashion and art may be intertwined through ceramics, textile artwork, jewelry making, traditional painting, clothing design, and other mediums.” There will be an opening public reception during the First Thursday event on July 7, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

This event will be held at the gallery on 20 S. Hill Avenue in Fayetteville. Beverages and refreshments are provided by Art Ventures, with donations from Ozark Beer Company and Fossil Cove. Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to use the shuttle that runs every 15 minutes from the bus stop at Church and Center to the Art Ventures Gallery during this event.

During the reception, guests will be treated to live performances by guitarist Nate Smerage and drummer and fashion model Kaye Jolie Onuris.

Threads of Identity features work in a variety of mediums by Cheri Bohn, Mimi Belinga, Rani Bondhus, Japheth Asiedu-Kwarteng, Shelby Fleming, Adam Fulwiler, Cheryl Kellar, Mack Leal, Connie Lim, Leslie Perryman, Papa Rap, Denise Sagan, Kathleen Schwarz, Lolly Swicegood and Gala Reneaum Tello.

Art Ventures promotes the visual arts in Northwest Arkansas by “actively collaborating with the community, supporting artists working to the highest standards, encouraging education and public engagement in the arts, and providing accessibility to under-represented communities.”