FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Art Ventures will host Daymara Baker for its First Thursday event on October 6.

According to a press release, Baker will hold a cooking demonstration “highlighting the rich flavors and culture of Venezuela.” She is the founder and CEO of Rockin’ Baker, an artisan bread bakery that trains and employs neurodiverse young adults to facilitate their transition into permanent employment.

She is also currently the Senior Advocate for Right to Start, a nonpartisan organization working with policymakers and entrepreneurs to remove red tape and barriers to entrepreneurship. Baker is originally from La Guaira, Venezuela.

The event will be held from 5-8:30 p.m. at the Art Ventures Gallery at 20 S. Hill Avenue in Fayetteville. It will be free and open to the public, and beverages and refreshments are provided by Art Ventures, with a donation from Core Brewing.

Parking is limited, so attendees are encouraged to use a shuttle that runs every 15 minutes from the bus stop at Church and Center to the Art Ventures Gallery during this event.