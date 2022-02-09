SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Springdale will return to hosting a series of free Art Walks this year that showcase the talented artists in the downtown area, a press release announced.

According to the release, galleries, museums, makers’ spaces and boutiques in downtown Springdale will open their doors for exhibitions and entertainment during 2022. Many of the creatives work inside the Outdoor Dining District, making it easy for attendees to enjoy food and drink while they walk around the scene.

The first portion of the Art Walk series takes place February 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Art lovers can enjoy this free, self-guided tour through the downtown area. Attendees will be able to use an Art Walk map at R. McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe located at 105 Spring St. to help navigate the scene. It will also serve as a passport, and event goers who visit each stop on the map are eligible for a gift from the creatives of Downtown Springdale.

“Downtown Springdale is rich with creatives — wood workers, soap makers, curators, bakers & painters,

says Rachel McClintock, owner of R McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe and organizer of the

Downtown Springdale Art Walk. The Art Walk is such a fun way for the community to see first-hand

what our creatives do. Our doors are always open, but during the Art Walk the community can

experience a bit more.”

Future dates for the event will be announced at a later date. To find more details, visit www.downtownspringdale.org.