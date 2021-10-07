Art Walks at Walter Turnbow Park offers live music, community project

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creatives in Springdale came out to Art Walks at Walter Turnbow Park.

A community art project allowed everybody to play a role. People enjoyed live music and other acts.

People who live and work in the community made it a point to come down and add their own touch to the project.

“It’s awesome you can come down here and be a part of the artwork, and be a part of something that’s going to stay in downtown,” said Makenna Hudson Hamilton of Engel and Bolkers NWA. “Seeing everybody come down here and put their own touches on these personalized pieces is really fun.”

The event marked nonprofit Arts Center of the Ozark’s rebranding. It is now Arts One Presents.