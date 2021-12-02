Artifact preservation attempts underway at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officials work to preserve historical artifacts in Northwest Arkansas.

Stacy Hurst is the secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism.

On a visit December 2, she said that taking care of the artifacts at the Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park is crucial to the education of future generations.

“These are examples and artifacts that show how people lived years and years, hundreds of years ago,” Hurst said.” It’s important not just for us to have them but for our future generations to have access. Because it promotes understanding and certainly educates people on ways of life that happened a long time ago.”

Hurst outlined plans to make improvements to the collections management facility at the park including plans to remove mold and make much needed repairs.

The artifacts have been moved while the work is being done in Prairie Grove, but will be returned to Prairie Grove after those improvements are finished.