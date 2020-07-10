FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Octavio Logo, one of Northwest Arkansas’ well known Mexican artists, has been commissioned by Walton Arts Center to create a mural.

The mural will be at the Backstage parking between the WAC and north wall of Grub’s Bar and Grille Downtown Fayetteville.

This is just one of 10 murals being installed around Downtown Fayetteville as part of the Spraytteville Street Art Festival.

Here are links to follow Octavio on Social Media:

Facebook: Octavio Logo

Instagram: @Octavio_Logo

Website: Blasphemarte.Wix.Com/Logo