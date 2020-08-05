Artist shares experience of watching Confederate statues being removed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A nationally exhibited artist and author shares his experience of watching Confederate statues be removed around the country.

Earlier tonight, the Photographic Society of NWA welcomed Carlos Diaz to speak at its community discussion and online event.

He spoke on his topic of rethinking the Confederate monument mythology through a camera lens.

Since 2017, Diaz has traveled 30,000 miles photographing confederate monuments as they’re being removed.

Diaz said that he doesn’t think that the disappearance of the statues does any good.

“We don’t need them in prominent places, but I do think that the monuments serve a real important opportunity for conversation about race and equality,” Diaz said.

Diaz hopes his captured images can contribute to our changing american experience.