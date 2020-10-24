Artists create chalk walk in downtown Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Part of downtown Springdale is turning into a chalk masterpiece.

With funding from the Arts Center of the Ozarks and CACHE, eight local artists will use the concrete of Shiloh Square as their canvas for the community to see.

The featured local artists include Emily Hesslen, Roxy Erickson, Seth McIntosh, Alex Romo & members of Teen Action Support Center including Maximiliano Perez, Karina Peñaloza, Steven Lopez, and Raine Perrodin.

It is part of the first-ever chalk walk put on by the Downtown Springdale Alliance and Team Springdale.

“Team Springdale is thrilled to support these talented local artists while at the same time

presenting bursts of colorful chalk art for everyone to enjoy at the 1st annual Springdale Chalk Walk,” said Amber Perrodin with Team Springdale. “What a great way to celebrate Springdale and bring the community together.”

One of the artists bringing a pop of color to the Square is Maximiliano Perez.

“We’re staying safe while doing it and people are getting paid to do this and you know there’s so much that needs to be given back to our creative economy,” Perez said.

The event is free but be sure to check it out soon to get an up-close look at their chalk creation process and their finished products.