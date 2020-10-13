Artists encourage women to exercise voting rights

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – We’re just three weeks away from election day and many organizations are emphasizing the importance of casting your vote November 3. One national organization doing so right here in Fayetteville.

65 posters by 71 women, all for the same cause: exercising your vote to vote, specifically as a woman. It’s a right women gained exactly 100 years ago through the ratification of the 19th amendment that women across the country are encouraging others to use this election season.

As the presidential election approaches, the AIGA NWA and TheatreSquared, the School of Art graphic design program, in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences have come together to present ‘Get Out The Vote: Empowering the Women’s Vote’ exhibition. The campaign was initiated by the national chapter of AIGA, League of Women Voters and Nonprofit VOTE with the goal of creating nonpartisan artwork to display around the country advocating for voting.

One woman selected to be part of this exhibition was University of Arkansas graphic design professor, Marty Maxwell Lane, giving her the chance to encourage women to vote right here in our community.

Her design just one of many displayed at Theatre Squared in Fayetteville.

“My goal for bringing it here to Arkansas was to demonstrate the power of visual art and design to inspire people to act,” Lane said. “There’s a lot of ways we can bring change to our community and I think voting is the bare minimum we can do.”



The exhibit will last through the end of October and displays artwork both inside and outside to allow for social distancing.

Designers will come together Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. for on online panel discussion about the exhibition. You can register at nwa.aiga.org.