Artists highlights women’s strength through paintings

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Little Rock artist is getting the chance to sell and show off some of her work in Northwest Arkansas.

Oven and Tap in Bentonville features several paintings done by Katherine Strause.

Strause says her work is a message for women to not be afraid to take the reigns and stand up and be proud to be a woman.

“My work is about women and being fearless and dramatic and dynamic and not sitting down and shutting up,” Strause said.

She says her newest piece is called “The Archer”.

The image comes from a polish woman who’s a champion.

