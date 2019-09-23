Artists illustrate their battle with addiction and their road to recovery

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Springdale Treatment Center held its first Recovery Fair and Addiction Art Show Sunday – showing off the work of artists who’ve battled with addiction and are in the recovery process.

From poetry to paintings to crafts, artists were able to give those who stopped by a look into their experience of addiction and recovery.

It’s an event that’s made to spark conversations about drug and alcohol abuse while sharing what resources are offered in Northwest Arkansas.

For Mandy Davis, the co-founder of Sweet Emotions Counseling, the event allowed her to show off her clients work illustrating what they lost to addiction and what they can find in recovery.

“Through art, they can channel their pain and so to see other people’s works and to see how much support is out there, it’s so important and is just a necessity for the addiction recovery – especially with the opioid crisis going on,” Davis said.

The treatment center plans to host the event again next year in September to celebrate recovery month.