FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some people in Fayetteville will notice a splash of color on their commute to work.

Jeremy Navarrette, who goes by “Nvest”, is one of two artists creating murals on the retaining wall along Archibald Yell Boulevard.

The wall sits between Rock and Block Streets. The murals are going up after two artists were selected through a concept contest put on by the Fayetteville Arts Council.

Navarrette recently moved to the area with his wife and says he was inspired by the theme, “Explore the Adventures of Fayetteville”.

He says he’s excited to contribute to the beautification of the city.

“It was just a blank wall for a long time,” Navarrette said. “So, now to give something cool for people on their way to work or whatever the case or visiting the area just a little glimpse into it, I’m really thankful to get to do that.”

Navarrette’s mural will include images of Lake Fayetteville along with some of the local flowers and plants people can find in Northwest Arkansas.

The murals are part of the street improvement project that was made possible by a 2019 bond program.