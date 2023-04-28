FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Throughout the month of May, the Walton Arts Center, Crystal Bridges and other NWA staples will be presenting free and low-cost events during the Artosphere: Arkansas’ Arts and Nature Festival.

The festival will spotlight artists who take inspiration from nature and create discussion surrounding issues like sustainability and environmental awareness.

Outdoor performances, orchestral concerts, chamber music performances and jazz concerts are all included in the festival.

The festival is bringing back two signature free events, Trail Mix and AFO’s Off the Grid.

Trail Mix on Friday, May 12, features several artists placed along the Lower Ramble Trail, and activities for kids and families. On Thursday, May 18, musicians from the Artosphere Festival Orchestra will perform at pop-up locations across the Downtown Entertainment District in Fayetteville.

Additionally, Stone Lion Puppet Theatre will present Little Red Hen’s Garden at the Fayetteville, Springdale and Bentonville libraries May 10-11 and Trout Fishing in America will perform on Tuesday, May 9, a family-friendly concert of their favorite songs that will feature tongue-twisters, mind-benders and spooky situations.

Another highlight of the festival includes the Artosphere Festival Orchestra performing An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16, at Walton Arts Center and Fashion Machine on Saturday, May 13, where five artists from the fields of textiles, theater and photography will work with 28 local children to prepare them for a show where they will remake outfits in less than one hour.

The full list of events is here:

Tunes on the Trails | Throughout May | Lake Fayetteville, Mount Kessler, Mount Sequoyah, Cato Springs, Crystal Bridges Museum of Art and the Frisco Trail

In the Stone, a University of Arkansas School of Art Ceramics Exhibition | Friday, April 7 – Thursday, May 30 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 90 minutes before shows | Joy Pratt Markham Gallery

Arkansas Pottery Festival | May 5 – May 7 | Community Creative Center | Free

First Thursday featuring Papa Rap & Irie Lions | Sponsored by Artosphere | 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Thursday, May 4 | Downtown Fayetteville Square | Free

First Friday featuring Papa Rap & Coloring Twelve, presented by The Music Education Initiative | Sponsored by Artosphere | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Friday, May 5 | Downtown Bentonville Square | Free

Railyard Live featuring Proyecto Tumbado & DJ Susie Q | Sponsored by Artosphere | 8 p.m. | Friday, May 5 | Downtown Rogers Butterfield Stage | Tickets: Free-$30 available at railyardlive.com

Yoga in the Garden | 9:30 a.m. | Saturday, May 6 | Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville | Tickets: Free but ticketed event at bgozarks.org

Square to Square Starting Line featuring The Juice | Sponsored by Artosphere | 7 a.m. | Saturday, May 6 | Walker Park, Fayetteville | Square to Square registration is $35 for adults 14 and up / $20 for youth 13 and under | Register at fayetteville-ar.gov

Railyard Live featuring Rodney Block Collective & Pura Coco | Sponsored by Artosphere | 8 p.m. | Saturday, May 6 | Downtown Rogers Butterfield Stage | Tickets: Free-$30 available at railyardlive.com

Indie Films Artosphere Curated by Fayetteville Film Fest | 8 p.m. | Friday, May 12 | Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center | Tickets: $15 plus applicable fees

Crystal Bridges’ Garden Party | 12:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Saturday, May 13 | Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville | Free

Trout Fishing in America | 6:30 p.m. | Tuesday, May 9 | Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville | Tickets: Free but ticketed event

StoneLion Puppet Theater’s Little Red Hen’s Garden | 10:30 a.m. | Tuesday, May 9 | Fayetteville Public Library

StoneLion Puppet Theater’s Little Red Hen’s Garden | 4 p.m. | Wednesday, May 10 | Springdale Public Library

Artosphere Film Screening: Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds | 8:30 p.m. | Wednesday, May 10 | Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville | Tickets: Free but ticketed event

StoneLion Puppet Theater’s Little Red Hen’s Garden | 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. | Thursday, May 11 | Bentonville Public Library | Free tickets available starting at 9am on-site, day of show

Trail Mix on The Lower Ramble | 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Friday, May 12 | The Lower Ramble, Fayetteville

Fashion Machine | 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 | Yvonne Richardson Community Center | Tickets: Free but ticketed event

Artosphere Festival Orchestra “An Evening of Brahms and Beethoven” | 7 p.m. | Tuesday, May 16 | Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center | Tickets: $10

AFO Off the Grid | 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Thursday, May 18 | Downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District | Official locations will be announced soon!

Artosphere Film Screening: The Artist and the Astronaut | 7 p.m. | Friday, May 19 | Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center | Tickets: Free but ticketed event

Yoga in the Atrium | 2 p.m. | Sunday, May 21 | Walton Arts Center Atrium | Tickets: Free but ticketed event

Tickets to all these performances are available at waltonartscenter.org, by visiting the box office weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or by calling 479-433-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.