FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Artosphere’s signature event, Trail Mix, brings local and regional musicians, performers and artists to Northwest Arkansas for the community to enjoy while they explore local trails, outdoor spaces and city centers.

The event takes place at the Walton Arts Center on May 6 and starts at 5 p.m.

According to a press release, this year Trail Mix is focused around Walton Arts Center due to construction on the surrounding trails. All activities are family-friendly and free.

The Artosphere Festival: Arkansas’ Arts + Nature Festival celebrates “art, music and nature with exciting performances, activities and events that the whole family can enjoy.”

Scheduled performances include:

Trail Mix Kickoff on Tyson Plaza with Mariachi Nuevo Tlaquepaque

Outside Nadine Baum Studios is mömandpöp’s Rockin’ Family Friendly Dance Party.

Inside Nadine Baum Studios Arkansas Pottery Festival’s exhibition of more than 50 artists’ work.

Underwood Garden with Papa Rap and the Fun Drum Love Circle

Tyson Plaza featuring All Time Hits of Carnatic Music by Priya Ram and Her Students

Walker Atrium with Rani Arbo + daisy mayhem

Bradberry Rose Garden and Amphitheater with Dandelion Heart

Joy Pratt Markham Gallery featuring the new Artosphere exhibition Sol

Roaming will be StoneLion Puppet Theatre

Information about the event is available here.