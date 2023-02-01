FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Walmart Foundation has awarded a grant to Mount Sequoyah that will bring a multi-disciplinary festival and an arts mentorship program to Fayetteville this spring.

According to a media release, the program will be launched in partnership with Roger Barrett of On The Maps Shows, and it will be called “AMMPLIFY,” which stands for Arts & Music Mentorship Program.

“We are excited to offer a creative ‘third space’ for emerging artists, talent managers, and performers in the region who have not had opportunities to connect with mentors in their creative field,” said Jessica DeBari, the Mount Sequoyah Director of Creative Spaces. “We have multiple versatile venues that will provide a fantastic backdrop for all of the exciting experiences planned for May 6.”

The Arts and Music Mentorship Program is an 18-month program connecting emerging artists to mentors. The program will curate a multimedia event at Mount Sequoyah and other events in 2023, with mentees taking on more responsibilities with each event, according to the release.

“Our foremost goal with AMMPLIFY is to show emerging artists that they belong in Fayetteville,” said Barrett, owner of On The Map Shows and organizer of the festival. “We want to provide DIY organizers an all-ages venue for their work, and help them find connections across NWA.”

“This mentorship program is a unique opportunity to create a risk-free creative atmosphere, where artists of all backgrounds, mediums, and cultures, can collaborate, help each other achieve their creative goals, and celebrate each other’s successes,” added Leigh Wood, Director of KUAF and key collaborator on the program.

During the coming months, mentors in six categories will work with mentees to create “an all-day creative, immersive party on the mountain.” Artists interested in more information about the program can email ammplifynwa@mountsequoyah.org.

Details on the program and events planned for May 6 can be found here. A full schedule with ticketing options is expected to be released in April.