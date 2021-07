SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Arvest Ball Park is about to get a whole lot cooler.

A new 12.5 ton air conditioning and heating unit was approved by the public facilities board.

The price tag for this upgrade is nearly $20,000.

The current unit was installed back in 2008 and is at the end of its life cycle.

The unit affects the team offices, the ticket office, the souvenir shop and the concession stand.