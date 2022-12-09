SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced that the Batting Cage Experience will be available to fans and local teams and organizations on select days in January and February.

According to a press release from the Naturals, one-hour rentals will cost $95, which includes indoor, climate-controlled batting cages, baseball, an L screen, and hitting tee.

The release says each Batting Cage Experience is limited to one group and will be sold online on a first come, first served basis.

The maximum number of people allowed per hour is 25 and guests are asked to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes before their scheduled session.

The release says guests will need to bring their own baseball or softball bats and batting helmets and pitching mounds will not be available for use.

Available time slots in January and February include 5:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday nights as well as 10-11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through February 24.

The Naturals will also offer a “Rent 3, Get 1 Free” special for $285.

Visit the Naturals’ website for more details.