SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Patina Restaurant Group announced on March 2 it will offer a hiring event in March.

A news release from the ballpark says two organizations on March 15 will be taking applications and conducting on-site interviews for part-time, gameday employees.

Those interested are invited to enter through the main gates where tables will be set up on the concourse.

In the case of bad weather, events will be held in the Northwest Health Community Room.

Available positions are listed below:

Kids Zone Attendant

Retail Associate

Batboy

Mascot

Cashiers *Patina Restaurant Group

Cooks *Patina Restaurant Group

For more information, call (479) 927-4900 or email tickets@nwanaturals.com.

People that are not able to attend can fill out an application at the administrative offices at Arvest Ballpark between noon and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.