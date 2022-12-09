SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Great American Conference announced on Dec. 8 that Arvest Ballpark will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2023 GAC Baseball Championships.

According to a press release from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the championships begin on Friday, May 5 with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series.

The release says the top four advancing teams head to Arvest Ballpark for a four-team double-elimination tournament starting on May 11.

The 2023 championship schedule can be found below:

Friday, May 5-6 (Games Played on Campus at Higher Seed)

Best 2-of–3 Series

Series 1: No. 8 at No. 1

Series 2: No. 5 at No. 4

Series 3: No. 6 at No. 3

Series 4: No. 7 at No. 2

Thursday, May 11 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark)

Game 1: 1:00 p.m. – Series 1 Winner vs. Series 2 Winner

Game 2: 5:00 p.m. – Series 3 Winner vs. Series 4 Winner

Friday, May 12 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark)

Game 3: 11:00 a.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Game 4: 3:00 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2

Game 5: 7:00 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3

Saturday, May 13 (Game[s] Played at Arvest Ballpark)