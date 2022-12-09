SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Great American Conference announced on Dec. 8 that Arvest Ballpark will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2023 GAC Baseball Championships.
According to a press release from the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the championships begin on Friday, May 5 with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series.
The release says the top four advancing teams head to Arvest Ballpark for a four-team double-elimination tournament starting on May 11.
The 2023 championship schedule can be found below:
Friday, May 5-6 (Games Played on Campus at Higher Seed)
Best 2-of–3 Series
- Series 1: No. 8 at No. 1
- Series 2: No. 5 at No. 4
- Series 3: No. 6 at No. 3
- Series 4: No. 7 at No. 2
Thursday, May 11 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark)
- Game 1: 1:00 p.m. – Series 1 Winner vs. Series 2 Winner
- Game 2: 5:00 p.m. – Series 3 Winner vs. Series 4 Winner
Friday, May 12 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark)
- Game 3: 11:00 a.m. – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
- Game 4: 3:00 p.m. – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2
- Game 5: 7:00 p.m. – Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3
Saturday, May 13 (Game[s] Played at Arvest Ballpark)
- Game 6: Noon – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5
- Game 7(if necessary): Second Championship Game