FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the “World’s Best Banks.”

According to a press release, this is the fourth year in a row that Arvest has received this distinction, which is based on customer feedback. Arvest ranks 20th among U.S. banks, the third year in a row it has been part of the top 20.

“To be honored by those we serve at a time when we are driving transformational change as it relates to both the customer experience and digital services is remarkable,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “We know our customers’ needs and expectations are changing rapidly and we are committed to meeting them. We are equally committed to maintaining excellence in customer service even as we grow and change, and our associates deserve credit for delivering on that promise every day.”

Forbes produced its “World’s Best Banks” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The list is based on an independent survey from a sample of more than 45,000 bank customers representing 27 countries.

All financial institutions, brick-and-mortar and online-only, offering a checking and/or savings account were considered. Those surveyed had to name and rate every bank at which they have or have had a checking or savings account on overall recommendation and satisfaction. Additionally, participants rated those institutions on five criteria: trust, terms & conditions, customer services, digital services and financial advice.

This honor is the second Arvest has received from Forbes in 2022, following recognition as part of its “Best Employers 2022” list in February. Arvest also appeared on the “America’s Best Large Employers” list in 2017 and 2018 and the “America’s Best Employers for Women” list in 2018.