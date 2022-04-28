SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arvest Bank employees in Springdale went back to school on April 28, not to learn but to teach.

Staff members taught the kids at Jones Elementary about the importance of saving. It is the 25th American Bankers Association’s Teach Children to Save Day.

“It’s important to teach them to save at an early age to have those skills later in life to be able to save for cars, save for college, save for a house,” said Arvest Bank branch sales manager Jacob Barnes.

Parents can play a role in teaching their kids to save. Experts recommend buying a piggy bank or opening a bank account.